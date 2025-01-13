Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$11.97. 68,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,185. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.