Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 1155091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.
Insider Activity
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.