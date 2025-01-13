Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 1155091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

In related news, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$112,421.40. Also, Director David Levenson acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,900.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

