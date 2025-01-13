Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.57. 2,676,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,718. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.