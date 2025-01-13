Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.53 and last traded at $188.40. 178,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 208,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

