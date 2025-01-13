American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,829. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $150.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

