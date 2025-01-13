American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.69. 655,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,151. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

