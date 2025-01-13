Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.61. Amplitude shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 43,567 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.