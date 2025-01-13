Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $243.67

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.67.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

