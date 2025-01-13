Analysts Set Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target at $31.25

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYAX stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.35 and a beta of -0.03. Nayax has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Nayax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Nayax by 107.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

