Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.27

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 11,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 630.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 126,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

