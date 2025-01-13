Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.27

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
