ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 0.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,988. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

