Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.86 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.