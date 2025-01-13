ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Trading Down 33.1% This Week

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.97 million and $1.43 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,703.24 or 0.99683760 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,955.12 or 0.98870534 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,868,198 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,368,198.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.30752393 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $791,803.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

