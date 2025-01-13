Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Board ChangesWALTHAM, MA–(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)–Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) recently disclosed preliminary unaudited total U.S. net product revenues for the fourth quarter and f

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

