APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. 300,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of APi Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

