Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.80 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.