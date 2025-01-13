Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,747 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,476,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.73 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.