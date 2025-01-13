Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

