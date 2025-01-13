Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $95.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

