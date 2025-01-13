Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

