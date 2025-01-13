Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $799.39 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $612.70 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $786.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $859.41. The stock has a market cap of $758.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

