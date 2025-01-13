Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,690.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $398.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $301.21 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

