Arbitrum Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $327.69 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,698.06 or 0.99770428 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,969.33 or 0.98968804 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,210,111,968 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,210,111,968 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.70629498 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1079 active market(s) with $252,359,680.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

