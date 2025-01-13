Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.60. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.41.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $2.67 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.