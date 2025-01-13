Ark Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $111.85 million and $39.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001065 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 186,041,982 coins and its circulating supply is 186,041,110 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.