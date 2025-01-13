Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 153385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

