Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 521.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 205,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,476,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 1,077,345 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

