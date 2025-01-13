Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 66,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

