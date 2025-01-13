Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
