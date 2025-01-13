Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Atlas Price Performance
ATCOL opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Atlas has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.90.
Atlas Company Profile
