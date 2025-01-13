Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

ATCOL opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Atlas has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

