Atmos Advisory LLC Buys 1,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atmos Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 163,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.75. 537,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.