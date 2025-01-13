Atmos Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 309 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EFG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 719,872 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

