Augur (REP) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Augur has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $83,543.82 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,701.22 or 0.99685036 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,900.10 or 0.98814163 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
