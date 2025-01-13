Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.25 million.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
