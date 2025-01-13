Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.25 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 288,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,176. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $730.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

