Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 4,743,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,312,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

