Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 2,297.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BANT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,746,316. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.