Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Belden were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Belden by 27.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,751.26. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDC traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $114.10. 192,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.