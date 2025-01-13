Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Beldex has a total market cap of $545.25 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.39 or 0.03260470 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00013266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,930,836,208 coins and its circulating supply is 6,912,816,208 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

