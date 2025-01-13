BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

