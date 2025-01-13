BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

