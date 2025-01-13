BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,160.00 at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,065.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $950.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,030.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.35. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. This represents a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

