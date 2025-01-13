Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BCX opened at $8.96 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

