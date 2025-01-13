Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
BCX opened at $8.96 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
