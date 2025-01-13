Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $533.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.30 and its 200 day moving average is $525.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $431.81 and a one year high of $559.96. The firm has a market cap of $483.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

