Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.