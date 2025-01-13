Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.30. 303,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

