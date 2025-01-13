Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Shell by 6.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after purchasing an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. 2,434,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

