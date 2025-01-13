Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.21. 974,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

