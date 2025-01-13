Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,736,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,357,680. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

