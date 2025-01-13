Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
