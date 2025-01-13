Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $199.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.